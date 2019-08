Honokaa vs. Kamehameha Hawaii

This matchup features two unbeaten squads in the BIIF.

The Warriors are off to their second straight 3-0 start.

The Dragons are drawing inspiration from injured two-way captain Keaka Swift.

(7) Farrington vs. Castle

The OIA Division I showdown is not the mismatch the rankings and records might suggest.

The Govs will be playing their second game in less than a week.

The Knights feature game-changing senior wide receiver Jeremy McGoldrick.