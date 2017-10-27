Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

The Open Division state championship tournament kicks off Nov. 10.

The third and final OIA spot will be played for next week between Waianae and Campbell in game one of a double-header that will be capped by the league title game between Kahuku and Mililani.

The Division I state tournament starts next weekend as Hilo, Kauai, and Maui all enjoy a bye week.

After engraving league tombstones a week ago, for the Red Raiders and Sabers, it’s a return to Hawaii’s big dance.

The ILH features a shining showdown for the D-1 state tournament between Damien and Saint Francis.

The winner joins the BIIF, KIF, and MIL champions next week.