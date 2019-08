Castle vs. Kailua

This Windward Oahu rivalry sets up seedings for the OIA playoffs.

The Surfriders are riding the backs of fill-in quarterback and former running back Mark Lagazo.

This showdown goes down 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

(5*) Damien vs. Pac Five

The Monarchs can force a playoff with Saint Francis for the ILH Division II title with a win.

With of win of their own this week and one next week, the Wolfpack could push a three-way tie in the division.

The matchup kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday.