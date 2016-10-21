Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

(T6) Farrington vs. (4) Kapolei

This one is for an OIA championship game berth.

The Hurricanes are on a state-best seven-game winning streak but have never reached the title game.

The Governors are on the hunt for their second OIA crown in school history.

Kapolei won the previous matchup this year and while their sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has 30 touchdown passes this season, Cover2 analyst Rich Miano says Hurricanes junior running back Josh Kansana helps open up the field for the passing game.

This showdown is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

(4*) Damien vs. (2*) Saint Francis

This game is for the ILH Division II championship. The winner also gets a berth into the Division II state tournament.

Damien is the defending champion.

The matchup’s kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.