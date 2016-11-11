Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Waianae vs. (2) Saint Louis

Winner of this one gets the other berth into the first-ever Open Division championship game.

The Crusaders beat the Seariders the last time Saint Louis hoisted the Koa Trophy in 2010.

Billy Hull of Hawaii Prep World says Waianae is optimistic about its chances this time.

This showdown is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday in at Aloha Stadium.

(3) Iolani vs. (2) Campbell

This Division I matchup features two former Division II champions.

The Raiders have eight titles on their record.

The Sabers have one, but that one was over Iolani.

This time, Campbell’s defense is anchored by Kishaun Ki.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mililani.

