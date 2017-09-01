Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

(4) Punahou vs. Serra (CA)

Buffanblu face a California team for the second straight week.

Serra claimed the Division III 2009 CIF title and are favored in this week’s matchup in the Golden State.

Current UH defensive back and Serra grad Cameron Hayes says the coaching staff will have his alma-mater ready to play.

Current UH running back and Punahou grad Ryan Tuiasoa says the island boys will “show them what’s up.”

(9) Hilo vs. Honoka’a

Vikings senior running back Kahale Huddleston is on a tear in his team’s first two games.

He’s scored ten touchdowns so far.

Huddleston says his offensive line making big blocks is the key to the Hilo attack.

Both teams are undefeated.

Game goes down 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wong stadium.

Kalaheo vs. (5*) Pearl City

Mustangs have a lot to handle with the Charger’s dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Asinsin.

He’s not the first unconventional quarterback Kalaheo has faced.

Showdown is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday at Neves Stadium