Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Radford vs. (3) Kahuku

The Red Raiders of Kahuku will return to their home field for the first time since Aug. 25.

They’re looking to respond after a loss to Bingham of Utah in Las Vegas.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Weimer Field.

Hilo vs. (4) KS Hawaii

Hilo tumbled out of the state rankings following a loss to 5th-ranked Konawaena last week.

They now face Kamehameha Schools Hawaii.

Without a doubt, the Warriors will be locked in on Vikings running back Kahale Huddleston, the first-ever Hawaii County standout to be invited to the prestigious Polynesian Bowl.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday at KS Hawaii.

Trending Stories