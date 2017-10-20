Breaking News
Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Hot Ticket

(7) Campbell vs. (3) Kahuku

In Division I, it’s Semifinal Friday at Aloha Stadium.

The two-time defending champions of Kahuku will look to send head coach Makoa Freitas into the final in his first season against Campbell.

Three weeks ago, the Red Raiders beat the Sabers 45-6, despite being held to just 16 yards rushing.

Running backs coach Nate Ilaoa says Kahuku’s run game is thinking redemption.

Kickoff is Friday at 5 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

(6) Waianae vs. (2) Mililani

On the other side of the bracket, undefeated Mililani will face Waianae in the night cap at Aloha Stadium.

The Trojans are looking for payback after last season’s league quarterfinal loss at home to the Seariders.

In that game, and throughout his career, Waianae running back Rico Rosario has been like a ’50s drive-up diner, bringing the shake with defenders on roller skates.

Hawaii Prep World’s Billy Hull says it’s a big reason Rosario is the latest invitee to the Polynesian Bowl.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

