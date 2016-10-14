Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

A look at the OIA Quarterfinals:

(5) Waianae vs. (7) Mililani

The winner of this matchup draws the winner of Kakuku/Leilehua.

It’s also a rematch of a semi-final match last year where the Trojan’s season stayed alive.

This year the Seariders bring a pass rush that cannot be ignored.

This showdown is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Mililani.

(8) Farrington vs. (9) Campbell

Sabers earned a bye into this round but lost to the Govs earlier this season 34-14.

The matchup’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Ewa Beach

Moanalua vs. (4) Kapolei

Both teams made history this season with division 1 state tournament births for the first time ever.

Winner here gets the Farrington/Campbell winner.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kapolei.

