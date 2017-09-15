Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1

Waimea vs. Kauai

The Red Raiders are coming off just their second win in 10 attempts against Kapaa.

They could get a leg up on the early season standings with a win over Waimea.

Kauai head coach Derek Borrero says winning the island is a gauntlet and nobody can take a game off.

This game goes down 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Vidinha Stadium.

(3*) Pearl City vs. (5*) Kaimuki

This big showdown in Division II features two ranked teams.

Chargers defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui is a tough matchup and earned his school’s first-ever invite to the Polynesian Bowl.

Pearl City head coach Robin Kami says the versatile senior’s mere presence on the field helps the team.

Game goes down 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Farrington.