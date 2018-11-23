Game Preview and Analysis: Waipahu vs. Hilo

Saturday’s early evening will serve as the perfect setting for the Hawaii High School Athletic Association Divison I state championship showdown.

The reigning title-holders of Hilo will lay it out on the line against Waipahu.

For the Vikings, a 40-point loss in their season-opener to Campbell served as a wakeup call.

From that beatdown in Ewa Beach, the Vikings turned vicious, winning nine consecutive games.

They posted four shutouts along the way with Kalen White becoming a household name in Hilo on both sides of the ball.

Meanwhile the Marauders had to patch up the pirate ship after being plagued by injuries for most of the season, which included a broken hand from running back Alfred Failauga.

Since his return, he’s been making up for lost time, posting five consecutive 100-yard games to reach his third straight thousand-yard season.

As Jim Ross would say, this sets up to be a slobberknocker in Central Oahu.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.