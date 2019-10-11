Game Preview and Analysis: Waialua vs. Nanakuli/Kailua vs. Waipahu

It’s a roller-coaster ride into the final weekend of the OIA Division II regular season as six teams remain in contention with just five spots up for grabs.

Kaiser, Roosevelt and Kaimuki are locked-in with seeding still left to be determined, but Waialua and Nanakuli are both alive for the final spot.

The Bulldogs hold the tie-breaker and can clinch with a win over Pearl City. However, Nanakuli isn’t going down without a fight.

And taking a trip over to Division I, things are just interesting.

Last Saturday, Kailua and Waipahu clinched playoff spot courtesy of a Surfriders win over Castle. But this week, the Surfriders and Marauders will play for the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

The loser of this matchup will face-off against Moanalua in the opening round. The winner? A date with Leilehua.

Waialua will take on Pearl City on Saturday at 6 p.m. HST while Nanakuli takes on Roosevelt at 6:30 p.m. Kailua vs. Waipahu is also set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.