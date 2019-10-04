Game Preview and Analysis: Punahou vs. Kahuku/Kailua vs. Castle

A classic is brewing in Halawa Saturday night under the bright lights of Aloha Stadium.

In the nightcap of Aloha Stadium’s double-header, the OIA vs. ILH go at it as Punahou and Kahuku are set to go to war in what should be a physical, gritty matchup.

Now truth be told, neither team will be affected in their for a league title but building some momentum this lae in the season is invaluable.

Taking a trip to the Windward side sets the scene for a showdown between Kailua vs. Castle.

Both Kailua and Waipahu can clinch a playoff spot in the OIA’s Division I with a Srufriders win win over Castle whereas as Black Knights victory opens the door for a potential three-way tie for the final two playoff spots with Kailua and Waipahu still to play.

Kickoff for Kahuku vs. Punahou is set for 8 p.m. HST and Kailua vs. Castle is set for 6:30 p.m. HST on Saturday.