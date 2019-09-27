Game Preview and Analysis: Moanalua vs. Castle/’Iolani vs. Radford

Over in the OIA Division-1, the regular season stranglehold has been sustained in Salt Lake as No. 6 Moanalua enters the weekend undefeated at 6-0, having won 18-consecutive regular season games dating back to 2017.

But the elephant in the room is that Na Menehune have dropped two-straight opening round postseason outings, including a 29-14 stunner against Castle last season.

Up this weekend for Moanalua is a chance for revenge against — you guessed it — the Castle Knights.

Elsewhere in Division-1 play are the ‘Iolani Raiders, who will take on Radford Friday afternoon.

Following its 38-21 victory over Damien last weekend, ‘Iolani is riding high behind running backs Brock Hedani and Brody Logan Bantolina – both of whom have combined to average six yards per carry with 22-total touchdowns to boot.