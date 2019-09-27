Game Preview and Analysis: Moanalua vs. Castle/’Iolani vs. Radford

Hot Ticket
Posted: / Updated:

Over in the OIA Division-1, the regular season stranglehold has been sustained in Salt Lake as No. 6 Moanalua enters the weekend undefeated at 6-0, having won 18-consecutive regular season games dating back to 2017.

But the elephant in the room is that Na Menehune have dropped two-straight opening round postseason outings, including a 29-14 stunner against Castle last season.

Up this weekend for Moanalua is a chance for revenge against — you guessed it — the Castle Knights. 

Elsewhere in Division-1 play are the ‘Iolani Raiders, who will take on Radford Friday afternoon.

Following its 38-21 victory over Damien last weekend, ‘Iolani is riding high behind running backs Brock Hedani and Brody Logan Bantolina – both of whom have combined to average six yards per carry with 22-total touchdowns to boot. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories