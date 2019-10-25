Game Preview and Analysis: Mililani vs. Kahuku/Moanalua vs. Leilehua

Hot Ticket
It’s October here in the islands, so that can only mean one thing: League championships are on the line.

In the OIA Open Division, it’s deja-vu all over again. For the 12th-consecutive season, either Mililani or Kahuku will be crowned as OIA kings as the reigning-champions Mililani eye a fourth title in the last seven years.

In Week 2, Mililani won by 32 points but a whole lot has changed for Big Red since then as their offense has rededicated itself to the power-run game.

Staying on the gathering place but shifting gears to Division I, the middle game of Saturday’s OIA Championship triple-header features Moanalua vs. Leilehua where the winner plays for keeps.

It’s a rematch of a four-point Moanalua win two months ago in what should be a barn-burner of a sequel. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. HST. 

