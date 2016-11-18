Game Preview and Analysis: Mililani vs. (3) Iolani

Hot Ticket

Two years ago, the Trojans and Raiders were Division I and II champions respectively.

Now they’re on the same field for the Division I koa trophy.

Mililani wants to add a second title to its trophy case, while Iolani could be the first ever multiple-division championship team in Hawaii’s state tournament era.

Iolani head coach Wendell Look says his team went through a lot the past few years, and they’re now fortunate to have this opportunity and are looking to make the most of it.

Mililani head coach Rod York says he has a young team, and wants to make sure he and his staff don’t out-coach themselves and his players don’t out-play themselves.

The matchup’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.

