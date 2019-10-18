Game Preview and Analysis: Leilehua vs. Waipahu/Moanalua vs. Kailua

The do-or-die OIA Division I Tournament semi finals this weekend with a pair of must-see Friday night matchups with Leilehua vs. Waipahu and Moanalua vs. Kailua.

The winners of those two games will advance to the state tournament and league final while the losers will see their season come to an end – an all-too familiar feeling for Na Menehune.

Last season, Moanalua went undefeated before being stunned by Castle in the semi finals. This year, Na Menehune looks to right a wrong.

Moving to Division II, the scenario is a carbon copy of what’s happening in the Division I.

Roosevelt will take on Waialua in a win or go home fixture.

Roughriders quarterback Sky Ogata paces an offense that averages 35 points per game. Can Waialua pull off the upset, or will Roosevelt repeat as Division champions?