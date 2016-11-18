Game Preview and Analysis: Lahainaluna vs. (1) Kapaa

For the first time in 10 years, we have an all-neighbor-island contest for the Division II crown.

The Lunas are a three-time state runner-up.

The Warriors were runners-up last season.

The teams are familiar with each other, having played six times in the past three seasons.

Kapa‘a head coach Phil Rapozo says it’s good to be back in the title game, but they’ve got to finish the job.

Lahainaluna head coach Garret Tihada says his team knows it’ll be a challenge having lost three straight to the Warriors.

Cover2 analyst Bryant Moniz says both teams hit like trucks on both sides of the ball, so he’s exited for this one.

Either school could claim its first-ever koa trophy.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.