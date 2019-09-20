Game Preview and Analysis: Kapolei vs. Kahuku/Kaiser vs. Waialua

Saint Louis shut the lights out on Kahuku’s three-game win streak, taking down the Red Raiders 28-0 in a game that was called at halftime following a power outage at Aloha Stadium.

But now six days removed from the game, Kahuku is looking to flip the script and get back to its winning ways on the west side of Oahu against the Kapolei Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have lost four of their last five games but are more than capable of creating gray skies behind Oregon commit Macael Afaese on the defensive line.

From the second-city to the shore shore where perhaps the story of the year in Hawaii high school football through September has been the blue and gold of Kaiser.

Just two years removed from forfeiting their season due to low turnout and safety concerns, the Cougars are no 6-0 and fresh off a highlight-filled 14-point win over Kaimuki.

Next up for the Cougars is a high-scoring team in its own right, Waialua. Kickoff for Kapolei vs. Kahuku is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kapolei High School while Kaiser vs. Waialua is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Kaiser High School.