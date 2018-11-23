Game Preview and Analysis: Kapaa vs. Lahainaluna

The first course in a Saturday smorgasbord of pigskin in paradise will feature the Division II title game between the two-time defending champions of Lahainaluna and Kapaa.

Now if that sounds familiar, it should. The Lunas started the Big Red dynasty back in 2016 with a 21-14 victory over the Warriors.

Two years later and they’re back, three months removed from a 30-10 season-opening victory on the Garden Isle. Junior standout Joshua Tihada posted two touchdowns to jump-start a 10-0 run as the Lunas enter championship weekend as one of only two teams that are undefeated on the season.

Will the most glorious alma mater in the state sing loud and proud once again, or can the Warriors claim Kauai’s first-ever state title?

The opening act could steal the show.

Kickoff is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.