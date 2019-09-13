Game Preview and Analysis: Kaiser vs. Kaimuki/Hilo vs. Honokaa

Much like Mark Jones famously asked, “If you don’t know about the OIA Division II, you better ask somebody.”

On Friday night in Hawaii Kai, first place is up for grabs when undefeated Kaiser takes on Kaimuki (4-1).

Kaiser has proven to be a scoring threat from anywhere on the field, even on special teams. Junior kicker Kyler Galverson already drilled a 53-yard field goal this season, but the Bulldogs will look to not only neutralize Kaiser, but also show they belong among the division’s elite.

Over on the Big Island, a little cloud of controversy hangs over the Hilo football team.

Coming off a 104-0 win over Waiakea, Hilo will take on Honokaa and will look to move on from the criticism made toward the Vikings for reportedly running up the score. But Hilo is not letting the negative fallout affect them, seeing as the Vikings pulled all starter sin we second quarter before a running clock was introduced.

Kickoff for Kaiser vs. Kaimuki is set for Friday at 6 p.m. HST at Kaiser while Hilo vs. Honokaa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. HST in Hilo.