Game Preview and Analysis: Kahuku vs. Timpview/Mililani vs. Waianae

This weekend, the pride of the North Shore, the Kahuku Red Raiders, will go out of town and head to the Beehive State to battle Timpview on Saturday night.

Last week against Campbell, the Red Raiders nearly matched the airline miles they’re going to accumulate this weekend in rushing yards as Big Red turned back the clock with a traditional ground and pound attack.

Junior Zealan Matagi totalled 262 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the dominant 35-7 victory over the Sabres.

Back on Oahu, Mililani will look to keep the good times rolling against Waianae.

On the heels of an unforgettable 34-22 win over Liberty of Las Vegas last week, the Trojans will take on the Seariders in an OIA showdown on the west side.

Mililani quarterback Brendyn Agbayani looks to continue his hot–streak from the pocket and torch opposing secondaries this week, aiming to go three-straight weeks with multiple touchdown passes.