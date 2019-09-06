Game Preview and Analysis: Kahuku vs. Timpview/Mililani vs. Waianae

Hot Ticket
Posted: / Updated:

This weekend, the pride of the North Shore, the Kahuku Red Raiders, will go out of town and head to the Beehive State to battle Timpview on Saturday night.

Last week against Campbell, the Red Raiders nearly matched the airline miles they’re going to accumulate this weekend in rushing yards as Big Red turned back the clock with a traditional ground and pound attack.

Junior Zealan Matagi totalled 262 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the dominant 35-7 victory over the Sabres. 

Back on Oahu, Mililani will look to keep the good times rolling against Waianae.

On the heels of an unforgettable 34-22 win over Liberty of Las Vegas last week, the Trojans will take on the Seariders in an OIA showdown on the west side.

Mililani quarterback Brendyn Agbayani looks to continue his hot–streak from the pocket and torch opposing secondaries this week, aiming to go three-straight weeks with multiple touchdown passes. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories