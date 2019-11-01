Game Preview and Analysis: Hilo vs. Konawaena/Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hawaii Prep

Similar to walking through a haunted house, the No. 5 Hilo Vikings have put a scare into the 50th state in 2019, posting a perfect regular season while outscoring opponents 623-44.

But standing in Hilo’s way from perfection is a Konawaena side that is looking for some revenge after suffering a 45-7 loss to the Vikings a week ago.

Staying on island but shifting gears to Division II has Kamehameha-Hawaii looking to go to battle up against Hawaii Prep. 

Kickoff for Hilo vs. Konawaena and Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hawaii Prep are set for 7 p.m. HST.

