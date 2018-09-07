9/6 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Damien vs. Waipahu

In Division I, the three-time reigning ILH Division II champions of Damien find themselves in a statement game against Waipahu this week.

The Marauders are without star running back Alfred Failauga, who is nursing a hand injury.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Waipahu.

Konawaena vs. Keaau

On Hawaii island, the Konawaena Wildcats will take the cruise down Saddle Road to face Keaau on Saturday night.

Both teams are in search of their first victory of the season.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Keaau.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
GAME PREVIEWS
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR