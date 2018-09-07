9/6 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

(9) Iolani vs. (10) Leilehua

Iolani is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season. After falling to Clackamas of Oregon last week, the team is back to the island grind and traveling to California Avenue to face Leilehua.

The Raiders have one of the quickest defenses in the alliance, and they’ll need it to keep up with Mules receiver Jeremy Evans.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Yoshida Stadium.

Kaimuki vs. Sierra Vista (Las Vegas)

On the Division II level, the undefeated Kaimuki Bulldogs are on the Ninth Island this week to face the Sierra Vista Mountain Lions.

So far this season, Kaimuki has bullied the opposition to a 3-0 start.

Waianae vs. (8) Kapolei

In the Open Division, a classic west side story will add another chapter this weekend as Waianae takes a trip to the Second City for a showdown against Kapolei.

The Seariders played back-to-back games against Saint Louis and Kahuku with double the trouble in Kenneth Joseph Jr., the team’s leading receiver and rusher.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kapolei.