9/27 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

KS-Maui vs. Maui

On the Valley Isle, War Memorial Stadium will serve as the race track for one of the state’s best speed-burners.

Maui’s Naia Nakamoto will be tested against Kamehameha-Maui, and the bruising back in blue is giving opposing defenses the blues.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

(11) Iolani vs. Nanakuli

Newly ranked Iolani will take the long drive to Nanakuli Saturday night.

The Raiders and Golden Hawks will meet for just the second time ever.

Iolani head coach Wendell Look has been impressed with the maturity of his young squad.

“We didn’t know where we were going to be at this point in the season. They really, I think, embraced this new alliance. It really excited them to have that opportunity to play different teams. I think they really focused on that and really set their goals high,” he said.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6 p.m. in Nanakuli.