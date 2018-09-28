9/27 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

Hot Ticket

(3) Punahou vs. (7) Kamehameha

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

(1) Saint Louis vs. (6) Campbell

The two-time defending champions of Saint Louis will put their 20-game winning streak on the line against Campbell in Ewa Beach Friday night.

Senior defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele played a big role in that success with his strength and footwork, taking up cross-training at Nitoboxing Academy.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Campbell.

Damien vs. Kailua

Both Damien and Kailua are looking for a counterpunch in response to losses last weekend.

The Monarchs and Surfriders meet for just the fourth time ever.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kailua.

