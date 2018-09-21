9/20 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Hot Ticket

Hilo vs. Kealakehe

The race for first place in the BIIF is up for grabs on the west side as defending state champion Hilo pays a visit to Kealakehe.

Waverider Koarii Atkinson-Sioloa recently moved from defensive back to wide receiver, and that was a game-changer. The senior caught three touchdown passes last week.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Kailua-Kona.

Waianae vs. (4) Mililani

In the Open Division, the possibilities are wide open when it comes to Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Waianae will have the tough task of trying to slow down the Army commit.

Gabriel already has over 1,700 yards passing and 20 touchdowns in six games.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium.

