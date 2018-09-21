9/20 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

(3) Punahou vs. (5) Campbell

Punahou is armed with a band of ball-hawks, including junior defensive back Alakai Gilman, little brother of Notre Dame’s Alohi Gilman, who had two picks against Saint Louis last weekend.

On Saturday, he’ll have quite the counterpart in Campbell linebacker Tyrese Tafai.

“When we put on those black jerseys, we just feel like dogs out there, just Men in Black, just work as one, and you see all your brothers working, so yeah, this feels great,” he said.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Ewa Beach.

Baldwin vs. (6) Lahainaluna

On the Valley Isle, 6th-ranked Lahainaluna will look to extend its win streak over Division I’s Baldwin behind the dual-threat danger of quarterback Nainoa Irish.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Cooley Stadium.

Kailua vs. Castle

Castle has quite the pick-your-poison player in newfound quarterback Senituli Punivai.

The converted running back helped snap the program’s season-opening four-game skid and is 2-0 as the team’s wingman.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Kaneohe.

Kaiser vs. Waialua

Division II players will be fighting like cats and dogs when the Waialua Bulldogs host the Kaiser Cougars.

The Bulldogs are still searching for their first win of the season.

Kickoff is Friday at 6 p.m. in Waialua.