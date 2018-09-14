9/13 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Kaiser vs. Roosevelt

At the Division II level, the Kaiser Cougars are 2-1-1 since returning from a canceled season, but Bruno Mars’ alma mater has junior Aalona Monteilh following the footsteps of a Warrior in his bloodline.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Kaiser.

Kamehameha Schools Maui vs. King Kekaulike

The first-ever neighbor-island state champion of King Kekaulike has now lost 35 consecutive games dating back to 2014.

The team draws the always dangerous KS Maui Warriors on Saturday.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. at King Kekaulike.

