9/13 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

(7) Kamehameha vs. (2) Kahuku

In the Open Division, history will have to wait as the first-ever meeting between Kahuku and Kamehameha on the North Shore has been moved to Aloha Stadium following the effects of Tropical Storm Olivia.

The Warriors have a potent pass-rush led behind Kalani Kamakawiwoole, but protecting the quarterback tandem of Robbie Sauvao and Thorton Alapa will be Enokk Vimahi, who is living the dream in big red.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

(10) Moanalua vs. (9) Leilehua

Since a season-opening loss to Farrington, the Leilehua Mules have won four straight games, with running back James McGary posting more than 300 yards rushing in just eight quarters of play.

Just as impressive, undefeated Moanalua has two receivers with over 20 catches in just three games.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Leilehua’s Yoshida Stadium.

Waialua vs. Kaimuki

It’s a battle of the bulldogs with Waialua facing Kaimuki.

The red-and-gray has been outscored 154-0 in their last three games, but don’t expect the green-and-gold to throw them a bone.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Farrington’s Edward “Skippa” Diaz Stadium.