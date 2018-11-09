11/8 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Pac-Five vs. Roosevelt

Fifteen years after walking the line in red and gold as a graduate of Roosevelt, Bruno Mars has returned home for three sold-out shows at Aloha Stadium.

While the hooligan himself tears the house down on night number two,

His Rough Riders will take the field in their first-ever appearance in the Division II state tournament as Roosevelt faces off with Pac-Five.

The team earned a spot as the result of Saint Francis forfeiting its undefeated season for use of an ineligible player.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Vasconcellos Stadium.

Kaimuki vs. Kamehameha Schools Hawaii

The other Division-II quarterfinal game takes place on Hawaii island. 

The BIIF champions of Kamehameha Schools Hawaii earned a spot in the dance by taking down the defending champions of Konawaena two weeks ago, resulting in a home game against Kaimuki.

It won’t be the Bulldog’s first airplane ride this season as the green-and-gold traveled to Las Vegas in September.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. at KS Hawaii.

