11/8 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

Maui vs. Hilo

The road to the Division I title game continues through Hawaii island this weekend.

On Friday night, the reigning kings of D-I will begin defense of the program’s first and only state title the same way they started last season, by playing host to MIL champion Maui.

Now the Vikings ride the wave of momentum on an eight-game winning streak and the Sabers are well-aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Keaau High School.

Saint Louis vs. Kahuku

Making a move back to the idle Open Division, the final four will have an extra week of prep time in preparation for next Friday’s semifinal game against Kahuku.

For the two-time reigning champions of Saint Louis, more practice time sounds unfair for an offense that has not been held under 30 points this season.

Senior Chance Beyer says motivation and guidance comes from assistant, former Crusader great Gerald Welch.

Mililani vs. Campbell

For the other side of the Open Division bracket, the OIA champions of Mililani will look to earn its first ticket to Hawaii’s top-division title game since winning it all in 2014.

Looking to ruin those plans will be a Campbell squad that has already survived life on the edge, beating Farrington last week behind the arm of a freshman quarterback.