11/15 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Roosevelt vs. Lahainaluna

For generations, Lahaina has been known for where the sugarcane grows, but as of late, it’s been the town of champions.

Lahainaluna has won 12 consecutive MIL Division II titles, including back-to-back HHSAA state crowns.

On Saturday night, Big Red will play host to Roosevelt at Cooley Stadium.

The Rough Riders allowed just 70 total yards in a quarterfinal win over Pac-Five last week, setting up an expected showstopper in the semifinal round.

Kickoff is Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Kapaa

The Division-II destruction derby continues on the Garden Isle, where on Saturday afternoon, the KIF champions of Kapaa will collide with Kaimuki.

Both are looking to take a step closer to the program’s first-ever state championship.

After a 1-2 start, Warriors have won five straight games while the Bulldogs most recently survived a battle on the Big Island, beating Kamehameha-Hawaii 28-27 to reach the semifinals.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium.