11/15 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

Campbell vs. Mililani

The Open Division state championship semifinals kick off Friday night with a classic rivalry game between Mililani and Campbell.

Two months ago, the Trojans handed the Sabers their first loss of the season, when quarterback Dillon Gabriel stuffed the stat sheet with 371 yards passing and four touchdowns.

But with losses come lessons, and the Sabers are ready to run it back.

Kickoff is Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

Hilo vs. Waipahu

The title game for Division I is set for next weekend as the defending champions of Hilo earned a second-straight spot under the stadium lights with a win over Maui last weekend.

Meanwhile OIA champion Waipahu avenged a 41-point loss in August with a semifinal win over Iolani six days ago, a game where Deacon Kapea recorded three interceptions and running back Alfred Failauga went for 162 yards on the ground.

The game takes place Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.