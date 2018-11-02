11/1 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Last week Friday, Roosevelt head coach Kui Kahooilihala led the Rough Riders to the program’s first-ever OIA championship, setting up an already signed, sealed, and delivered Division II state tournament bracket that has the state pausing in perplexity.

In Roosevelt’s title win, Saint Louis transfer Marcus Hee was a straight-up cheat code, recording 12 tackles, a forced-fumble, and a pick-six.

On the Division I level, Hilo, the reigning kings of the Koa Trophy, claimed its sixth-consecutive BIIF title last week with a win over Kealakehe.

They join Iolani, the to-be-determined Maui champion, and Waipahu in the battle royale that starts next weekend.

The Marauders raised the black flag for the first time at the Division I level since 1971.

Running back Alfred Failauga donned what appeared to be an invisibility cloak, and he’s got unlimited ammunition ahead of the state tournament.