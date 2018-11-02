11/1 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

Farrington vs. (5) Campbell

It’s game over for one of two teams in the OIA Open Division.

Three of the four spots have been claimed into the state tournament with either Campbell or Farrington joining Saint Louis, Mililani, and Kahuku in two weeks.

Oahu’s third-place game will complete the Tetris puzzle, and Sabers head coach Darren Johnson could make Hawaii football history by being the first coach to ever take teams to Open, Division I, and Division II state tournaments.

Open: Campbell ’18 (given a win)

D-1: Kailua – ’99, ’01, ’02, ’03

D-2: Kaimuki – ’07

Kickoff is Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

Baldwin vs. Maui

For the Division I bracket, three of the four spots to the state tournament have been solidified with the final ticket up for grabs on the Valley Isle Friday night.

MIL’s first-half champion Maui will face off with a turbo-boosted Baldwin team that stunned the Sabers two weeks ago.

A classic split screen showdown could make the difference in Maui’s pursuit to the promise land.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.