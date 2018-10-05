10/4 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Breaking News
Hilo vs. Keaau

On Hawaii island, the defending Division-I state champions of Hilo have won eight straight in the BIIF dating back to last season.

On Friday, they’ll look to keep the good times rolling at Keaau.

Despite being 22-4 in the last three years and still in possession of the koa trophy, the Vikings have yet to be ranked this season.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Keaau.

PAC-5 vs. Kaiser

Only one spot remains in the OIA Division II playoffs.

The Kaiser Mustangs play PAC-5 this weekend.

They need a win next week against McKinley, or a Kalaheo loss in the final two weeks to punch their ticket.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kaiser.

Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki

The Mustangs will need some help to reach the final four.

As Sam Spangler explains, the pride of the Windward side can only control one thing in its attempt to snap a six-year post-season drought.

Kickoff is Saturday at 5 p.m. at Kane Stadium in Kailua.

