10/4 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

(4) Kahuku vs. (6) Campbell

The Red Raiders are looking to dust themselves off this weekend, after their 51-game winning streak was snapped by Mililani last Saturday.

After a 4-0 start, Campbell has lost three straight games, but Sabers head coach Darren Johnson isn’t hitting the panic button just yet.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Ewa Beach.

(7) Kamehameha vs. Waianae

Waianae snapped a season-starting skid last week with an impressive win over Farrington.

But there’s no rest for the weary as the Seariders draw seventh-ranked Kamehameha Saturday night.

Head coach Walter Young says his team is up for the challenge, and takes great pride in the adversity that has gotten them to this point.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Torii Field.

Roosevelt vs. Pearl City

On the Division I level, Roosevelt graduate Bruno Mars isn’t the only one producing 24-karat magic. 

His Rough Riders are running roughshod in 2018, having already clinched a playoff spot for a second-straight season.

The red-and-gold can remain in contention for the number-one seed with a win at Pearl City.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Neves Stadium.

