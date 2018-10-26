10/25 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

At the Division I level, league titles and tickets to the state tournament are up for grabs from Hilo to Halawa in the OIA.

The underdog story will continue for either Waipahu or Castle on Friday as both teams avenged losses in last week’s semifinal round.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

Over in the BIIF, the defending state champions of Hilo will look to lock up another league title, but hoping to duck-dive the swell will be the Waveriders of Kealakehe.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Wong Stadium.

Over at the Division II level, possibly three league champions will be crowned. Kapaa can clinch the KIF title with a win over Waimea Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at Hanapepe Stadium.

On Hawaii island, it’s Konawaena and Kamehameha Hawaii in a do-or-die for the BIIF banner on Saturday night.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Kona.

Two teams that have already earned state tournament berths will play for the OIA championship when Kaimuki and Roosevelt rumble in Halawa.

It’s a chance for the Rough Riders to win the program’s first-ever OIA title.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.