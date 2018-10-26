10/25 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

Farrington vs. (3) Mililani

The mythical powers of Zeus will definitely need to be on the side of the Governors this week as Farrington opens play in the OIA Open Division semifinals against regular-season champion Mililani.

The Trojans have been all that with senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel somehow living up to enormous expectations, throwing 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 2018.

Farrington has the feeling of fate on its side, having earned this opportunity with a coin flip.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kauinana Stadium.

(5) Kahuku vs. (4) Campbell

The three-time defending league champions of Kahuku will attempt to take another step closer to reclaiming the crown, facing off against Campbell in Ewa Beach.

The Sabers secured the program’s first win over Big Red at home since 1977 just two weeks ago.

Another Campbell win would give injury-plagued Kahuku two losses to the same team in the same season for the first time since Leilehua accomplished the feat way back in 1973.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Ewa Beach.