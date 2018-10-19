10/18 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

This week, Division II will be finding tickets to the state tournament as winners in each of the semifinal games will not only advance into the league championship game, but also secure berths into the six-team quest for the koa trophy.

Roosevelt and Pearl City will play Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Vasconcellos Stadium.

Kaimuki and Kaiser will play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium, giving football fans at least one more opportunity to see one of the state’s top recruits in Washington-bound two-way lineman Sama Paama.

On the Garden Isle, you’ll be able to cut the tension with a knife when Kauai and Kapaa collide Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium.

The scenario is simple. A Red-Raider victory clinches the KIF title and second-straight appearance into the state tournament. A win by the Warriors, and a win next weekend against Waimea, would crown them kings.