Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

10/18 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

Hot Ticket

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week, Division II will be finding tickets to the state tournament as winners in each of the semifinal games will not only advance into the league championship game, but also secure berths into the six-team quest for the koa trophy.

Roosevelt and Pearl City will play Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Vasconcellos Stadium.

Kaimuki and Kaiser will play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium, giving football fans at least one more opportunity to see one of the state’s top recruits in Washington-bound two-way lineman Sama Paama.

On the Garden Isle, you’ll be able to cut the tension with a knife when Kauai and Kapaa collide Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Vidinha Stadium.

The scenario is simple. A Red-Raider victory clinches the KIF title and second-straight appearance into the state tournament. A win by the Warriors, and a win next weekend against Waimea, would crown them kings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aloha Authentic: Hāloa Dr."

New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Flight Simulators at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum"

CrimeStoppers 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "CrimeStoppers 8/28"

Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mariott says goodbye to small plastic bottles"

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Kauai diver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard suspends search for missing Kauai diver"

Defendant takes the stand in Kaulana Werner trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defendant takes the stand in Kaulana Werner trial"
More Local News
cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
POP QUIZ
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories