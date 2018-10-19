10/18 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

More post-season memories can be made this weekend as the OIA Open Division’s regular season comes to a close.

Mililani, Campbell, and Kahuku have all locked up spots in the four-team league tournament.

Kapolei is in with a win. Waianae needs a victory and Hurricane loss.

But a Harvey-dent special is still in play where a coin flip decides the four-seed.

Either way the dust settles, the Red Raiders say the approach remains the same as they attempt to finish strong ahead of the playoffs.

OIA Open Division Playoff Picture

Mililani Trojans Campbell Sabers Kahuku Red Raiders TBD (Kapolei/Waianae/Farrington)

Kapolei

#3 seed with win over Kahuku

Would need to win coin-flip with loss and Waianae loss to Campbell

Eliminated with loss and Waianae win

Waianae

Clinches #4 seed with win over Campbell and Kapolei loss to Kahuku

Would need to win coin-flip with loss and Kapolei loss to Kahuku

Farrington

Needs Kapolei and Waianae losses to force a coin-flip

Waipahu vs. (9) Leilehua

In the OIA’s Division I, the four-team playoff gets underway this weekend. In one semifinal, it’s a showdown of the preseason favorites as Leilehua plays host to Waipahu.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Yoshida Stadium.

Castle vs. (7) Moanalua

On the other side of the bracket, Moanalua looks to keep the magic alive facing off against Castle in a rematch of a 40-36 thriller in week one.

In that game, Na Menehune forced three turnovers, the catalyst for an unprecedented season thus far.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium.

As for Division I at the ILH level, Saint Francis has already claimed a spot in the dance, finishing the regular season at a perfect 9-0, outscoring its opponents 317-66.