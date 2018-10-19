10/18 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

More post-season memories can be made this weekend as the OIA Open Division’s regular season comes to a close.
Mililani, Campbell, and Kahuku have all locked up spots in the four-team league tournament.
Kapolei is in with a win. Waianae needs a victory and Hurricane loss.
But a Harvey-dent special is still in play where a coin flip decides the four-seed.
Either way the dust settles, the Red Raiders say the approach remains the same as they attempt to finish strong ahead of the playoffs.
OIA Open Division Playoff Picture
- Mililani Trojans
- Campbell Sabers
- Kahuku Red Raiders
- TBD (Kapolei/Waianae/Farrington)
Kapolei
- #3 seed with win over Kahuku
- Would need to win coin-flip with loss and Waianae loss to Campbell
- Eliminated with loss and Waianae win
Waianae
- Clinches #4 seed with win over Campbell and Kapolei loss to Kahuku
- Would need to win coin-flip with loss and Kapolei loss to Kahuku
Farrington
- Needs Kapolei and Waianae losses to force a coin-flip
Waipahu vs. (9) Leilehua
In the OIA’s Division I, the four-team playoff gets underway this weekend. In one semifinal, it’s a showdown of the preseason favorites as Leilehua plays host to Waipahu.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Yoshida Stadium.
Castle vs. (7) Moanalua
On the other side of the bracket, Moanalua looks to keep the magic alive facing off against Castle in a rematch of a 40-36 thriller in week one.
In that game, Na Menehune forced three turnovers, the catalyst for an unprecedented season thus far.
Kickoff is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium.
As for Division I at the ILH level, Saint Francis has already claimed a spot in the dance, finishing the regular season at a perfect 9-0, outscoring its opponents 317-66.