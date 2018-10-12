10/11 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 2)

(11) Saint Francis vs. Roosevelt

The family sections for Saint Francis and Roosevelt will be beaming with pride this season as the two teams enter Friday’s game with a combined 16-1 on the season.

The Rough Riders, at 8-1 for the first time since 1992, have been anything but rough at the quarterback position where Sky Ogata has shown no limits as of late.

The junior rushed for 292 yards and five scores in his last two games.

The Saints have a home-run threat under center as well, and it’s a name Rainbow Warrior fans may want to remember.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Vasconcellos Stadium.

(6) Lahainaluna vs. KS Maui

Over on the Valley Isle, 11-time defending MIL Division II champions of Lahainaluna will look to remain undefeated and extend their winning streak to 19 games dating back to last season.

Big Red travels to Pukalani to face Kamehameha Maui.

The Lunas are a veteran bunch led by a veteran leader, whose place in the program goes well beyond his varsity letters.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Kanaiaupuni Stadium.