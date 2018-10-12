10/11 Game Previews and Analysis (Part 1)

(5) Kahuku vs. Farrington

Over in Kalihi, Kahuku will be in unfamiliar territory.

The Red Raiders have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 1996, and mathematically need a win to avoid falling outside of the OIA playoff picture.

Looking to make it difficult for Big Red is one of the most electric underclassmen in the league. Sophomore Raymond Millare brings nine total touchdowns and 630 yards of offense to Friday’s showdown.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Diaz Stadium.

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki

Staying in the OIA, but taking it to the Division II level, the race for the number-one seed in the league playoffs continues into the final weekend of the regular season.

Kaimuki controls its own destiny, and can be called top dog with a win over Pearl City.

But the Chargers are very capable with a jolt of electricity when it comes to sensational catches in 2018.

Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Diaz Stadium.

(1) Saint Louis vs. (7) Kamehameha

In the Open Division of the ILH, the two-time defending state champions of Saint Louis look to continue their defensive dominance against Kamehameha.

The Crusaders allowed just four yards of offense in a win over Farrington last week.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.