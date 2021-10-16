High school football scores for Oct. 16, 2021

After public school prep football returned to Hawaii for the first time in nearly two years on Friday night, four more games were played across the state on Saturday. The scores are below.

Waialua 15, McKinley 13

Lasse Stolten hit a 26-yard field goal with less than 90 seconds remaining to spoil Kale Ane’s McKinley head coaching debut.

Kaiser 28, Kalani 6

The Cougars pulled away from the Falcons after scoring two touchdowns on defense, including a 66-yard pick-6 from Kamakana Mahiko in the first quarter.

On the neighbor islands, Kapaa routed Waimea 42-0 while Hawaii Prepatory Academy shellacked Pahoa 69-0.