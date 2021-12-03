High school football scores for Dec. 3, 2021

Another week of high school football from across the state of Hawaii kicked off on Friday.

Below are the scores:

BIIF Division I championship game: No. 12 Konawaena 13, Hilo 12Konawaena earns BIIF’s lone HHSAA Division I berth

Kamehameha-Maui 38, King Kekaulike 0: Kamehameha-Maui gains first HHSAA tournament berth since 2005.

No. 4 Mililani 42, No. 7 Campbell 7

Kailua 14, Aiea 13

Pearl City 52, McKinley 14

Nanakuli 58, Waialua 7

Kaiser 48, Kaimuki 17

