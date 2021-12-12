HHSAA releases Open and Division I football state tournament brackets

The HHSAA has unveiled its Open and Division I brackets for the 2021 Hawaii state football tournament.

The Division II bracket will be released next week.

Both the Open and Division I brackets will feature four teams, and every game in both divisions will take place at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The full schedule is below (seeding in each division dictated by HHSAA):

Open Division

Saturday, Dec. 18

No. 1 Kahuku vs. Campbell, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Saint Louis vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Division I

Friday, Dec. 17

No. 1 Lahainaluna vs. No. 4 Konawaena, 3 p.m.

No. 2 ‘Iolani vs. No. 3 Aiea, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

Championship game, 4 p.m.

Due to the scheduling of the HHSAA tournament games, Cover2 will air on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 instead of its regular Thursday time slot. The season finale of Cover2 will air on Jan. 6, 2022.