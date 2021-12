Another week of high school football across the state of Hawaii is in the books.

The scores are below:

No. 1 Kahuku 33, No. 10 Waianae 7

No. 8 Lahainaluna 29, Baldwin 22

Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Honokaa 6

Hawaii Prep 50, Kau 0

Waimea 24, Kauai 21

Roosevelt 17, Waipahu 16

Kalani 41, Kalaheo 0