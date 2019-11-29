Breaking News
Car crash in Kalihi leaves a vehicle overturned, one dead

Video Highlight of the Week: Saint Louis receiver Roman Wilson

Grab n Go

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

With thanks to Spectrum OC16 and KHON2’s own Reid Shimizu for their shots, Saint Louis receiver Roman Wilson earned the video highlight play of the week with potentially the catch of the year in a win over Mililani last Friday.

Wilson was on his back when he hauled in a 2-yard touchdown from quarterback Jayden de Laura in the third quarter. The Crusaders went on to win 35-0 and will be playing for their fourth straight state title on Friday.

Wilson is a consensus four-star recruit and is committed to play for Michigan next fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR