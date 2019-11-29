Video Highlight of the Week: Saint Louis receiver Roman Wilson

With thanks to Spectrum OC16 and KHON2’s own Reid Shimizu for their shots, Saint Louis receiver Roman Wilson earned the video highlight play of the week with potentially the catch of the year in a win over Mililani last Friday.

Wilson was on his back when he hauled in a 2-yard touchdown from quarterback Jayden de Laura in the third quarter. The Crusaders went on to win 35-0 and will be playing for their fourth straight state title on Friday.

Wilson is a consensus four-star recruit and is committed to play for Michigan next fall.